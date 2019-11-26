Wheeling earns NCAA berth; hosting rights for Atlantic Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – After earning the league’s automatic qualifier for winning the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament on Saturday, the Cardinals were selected as the top seed in the region and the host for the eight-team 2019 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Tournament.



The tournament will take place at the McDonough Center, beginning on Thursday, December 5 at 12 p.m.



The Wheeling University volleyball team were awarded an eighth-consecutive bid to host the regional tournament after posting a 31-3 overall record. The Cardinals will face Fayetteville State (19-6), the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) champion, in an opening round match at 7:30 p.m.



The winner of that match will face the winner of the match between No. 4 Shippensburg and No. 5 Millersville in the semifinals on Friday night.



On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Gannon will take on No. 7 seed Seton Hill in a 2018 Atlantic Region Semifinal rematch, while No. 3 seed East Stroudsburg will take on No. 6 Shepherd in a re-match of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship.



The winner from the Atlantic Regional advances to the national quarterfinals in Denver, Colorado at the Auraria Events Center on Thursday, December 12. Teams advancing to the final site will be reseeded before the national quarterfinals.