Wheeling Falls In First Road Game

FAIRMONT,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling University was handed a 53-10 loss at Fairmont State in a Mountain East Conference (MEC) game at Duval-Rosier Field Thursday night.



The loss sends the Cardinals to 0-2 overall, 0-2 in the MEC this season. Meanwhile, the Falcons, who were ranked No. 25 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II pre-season poll, improve to 1-1 in league play, 1-1 overall.

The Cards will enjoy a full week to recover and prepare for their game against Urbana on Thursday, September 19. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.



