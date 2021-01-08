WHEELING, W.Va. — Alderson Broaddus scored nine of the game’s final 10 points to earn an 85-79 win over Wheeling on Thursday night at the McDonough Center.
Trailing 78-76 with 3:28 to go, AB scored six-straight points to move in front wth just over a minute left. Wheeling’s Jordan Reid made 1-of-2 free throws to make it a three-point game, but Josh Bradford’s free throws sealed the game for the Battlers down the stretch.
AB shot 53 percent from the field in the win. David Shriver drained seven three-pointers for his 21 points to lead Alderson Broaddus. KJ Walker had 17 points and Lacey Watson had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Reid led WU with 21 points to go with five rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Jordan Beale had 17 points and John Korte chipped in 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Jay Gentry added 13 points and eight more rebounds.
Wheeling Falls In Richardson’s Debut
