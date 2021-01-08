Wheeling Falls In Richardson’s Debut

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The No. 8-ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team picked up right where it had left off almost a year ago Thursday night, racing away to a 98-77 victory against Notre Dame (Ohio) in a mutual season opener at the ASRC.

Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers opened up a 25-point lead less than seven minutes into the second half and never looked back in their first game since defeating Charleston in the championship game of the Mountain East Conference Tournament in Wheeling on March 8.