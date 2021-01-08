https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Wheeling Falls In Richardson’s Debut

Sports

by: Mountain East Conference

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Alderson Broaddus scored nine of the game’s final 10 points to earn an 85-79 win over Wheeling on Thursday night at the McDonough Center. 

Trailing 78-76 with 3:28 to go, AB scored six-straight points to move in front wth just over a minute left. Wheeling’s Jordan Reid made 1-of-2 free throws to make it a three-point game, but Josh Bradford’s free throws sealed the game for the Battlers down the stretch. 

AB shot 53 percent from the field in the win. David Shriver drained seven three-pointers for his 21 points to lead Alderson Broaddus. KJ Walker had 17 points and Lacey Watson had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. 

Reid led WU with 21 points to go with five rebounds, four blocks and three assists. Jordan Beale had 17 points and John Korte chipped in 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Jay Gentry added 13 points and eight more rebounds. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter