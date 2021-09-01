Wheeling Heads to Seton Hill for 2021 Opener

by: Wheeling Sports Information

Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Football team (0-0) is set to open up their season on Thursday when they take on Seton Hill (0-0) at 7 PM. The team took big strides in the spring of 2021, and are looking to build off of that experience, and take that next step into the upper echelon of the Mountain East Conference (MEC).
 
Last season, they played an abbreviated four-game schedule, and split the contests. They scored wins over both West Liberty (42-19) and Alderson Broaddus (34-7) while falling to Notre Dame (55-7) and Frostburg State (27-20). They broke the single-game record for points scored in a game in team history (42) and had a total of 15 players receive All-MEC honors for the spring season.
 
On the offensive side of the ball, running back Sy Alli and wide receiver Ryan LaFollette both return coming off of earning All-MEC Second Team honors. Alli was second on the team last season, rushing the ball 35 times for 143 yards and a touchdown while LaFollette was the top target for Wheeling quarterbacks last season grabbing 14 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
 
On defense, linebacker Dalton Hoover and Rich White III lead the charge as part of a group that returns all 11 of its starters. Hoover was the team’s leading tackler last season with 32 total tackles, 24 solo, while picking up three tackles for loss. White finished 2020 with five total tackles and had three passes defended (breakups + interceptions) while being names to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All District Super Region One Team.
 
One thing Wheeling has now that it hasn’t in year’s past is experience. There are 39 fourth and fifth year guys on this team and their roster is as big as it has ever been in team history, with 119 athletes. This experience should help them in 2021 and allow them to grow as a team and as a program on campus.
 
“We finally hit a point where we do have some age and we do have some experience,” said Wheeling University Head Football Coach Zac Bruney. “We are happy with the experience that we have back, and we are looking forward to seeing them play.”
 
The Matchup

Thursday will mark the first time that Wheeling and Seton Hill have ever matched up in varsity play. It also marks the first matchup between Wheeling and a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) school. It will be a good test for the experienced Wheeling team as they show what they can do against a team in Seton Hill that was picked to finish sixth in the PSAC. It will also be the first time that Wheeling crosses state lines into Pennsylvania for a regular season match up.

