OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The high school Wheeling hockey teams put their training to the test in a skills competition at Wheeling Park.

The OV hockey skills competition and all-star game is about to begin at J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink. @WTRF7News @Linsly_Hockey @WPHS_Athletics @CCHSKnights1865 pic.twitter.com/5U7Q00CUTa — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 27, 2023

Wheeling Park, Linsly, and Central hockey decided to close out their seasons together.

Monday evening at the J.B Memorial Ice Rinks, each player laced up their skates for the first ever combined skills competition and all-star games.

These athletes were mixed into four groups, where they competed for fastest skater, accuracy shooting, hardest shot, and the breakaway challenge.

Lastly, they battled in a three-on-three tournament.

These players might be competitors when they hit the ice, but this evening was full of fun and the hockey community in the Friendly City grew closer.