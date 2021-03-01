https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Wheeling Holds Off A-B, Advances To MEC Quarterfinals

by: Mountain East Conference

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Wheeling held off Alderson Broaddus, 97-91, on Monday night at Rex Pyles Arena in the first round of the MEC Tournament. 

The Cardinals (6-11) advance to the quarterfinals and will take on Charleston on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Battlers finish the season at 6-11.

Jarett Haines scored 26 of his 34 points in a sizzling first half to help stake the Cardinals out to a 51-37 lead at the break. Haines was 9-of-10 from the field in the first half, including 4-of-5 from deep. As a team, Wheeling shot 60 percent in that first half. 

Wheeling continued to lead in the second half, but Alderson Broaddus did manage to get the lead down into single digits with under six minutes to play. The Battlers got it to within six with under a minute to play, but th Cards did enough from the free throw line to seal the win. 

After Haines, Jordan Reid scored 22 for Wheeling. Brent Price had 18 and John Korte scored 10 points and had eight rebounds. 

David Shriver poured in 31 points to lead AB. Dalen Soloman tallied 16 points. 

