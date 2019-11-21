Wheeling Improves To 2-0

WHEELING, W.Va. (Nov. 20) – Led by a double-double from sophomore forward Emmanuel Ansong, the Wheeling University men’s basketball team cruised to an 82-52 win over Malone in a non-conference game inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center Wednesday night.

The win moves first-year Head Coach Will Ryan’s Cardinals to 2-0 overall. Meanwhile, the Pioneers drop to 2-3 this season.

Three other Cardinals scored in double-figures. Junior guard Jordan Reid finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while both sophomore guard Jay Gentry and junior guard Jarrett Haines each posted 10 points in the win.



The Cardinals open Mountain East Conference play Saturday when they host Notre Dame College.

