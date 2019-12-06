Wheeling knocks off Fayetteville State to open NCAA Tournament, 3-0

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The 2019 Super Six weekend officially kicked off Thursday at the Highlands Event Center. With the annual kick-off banquet.

This is the 26th year the West Virginia high school football state championships have been held in Wheeling. SSAC board members, school representatives, sponsors, city and county officials and volunteers were all recognized. SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan says it's a weekend he always looks forward to.