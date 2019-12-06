WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The host and top-seeded Wheeling University volleyball team moved on to the Atlantic Region Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over Fayetteville State Thursday night inside the McDonough Center.
The Cardinals will take on No. 5 seed Millersville in a semifinal match at 7:30 p.m. on the McDonough Center floor. The Marauders scored a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 4 Shippensburg to advance earlier in the day.
Wheeling knocks off Fayetteville State to open NCAA Tournament, 3-0
