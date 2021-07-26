Wheeling Legion Post 1 is preparing for state tournament play

Wheeling, W. Va (WTRF) – The team fell last week to Parkersburg Post 15 in the American Legion Area 1 championship game. Wheeling’s first game is against South Charleston on Wednesday.

“Really, the preparation kind of started at the beginning of the season around the first of July. We tried to get these guys in tough situations early on. We know South Charleston and any team at this level is going to be good squad so really just a lot of good reps here today at practice and tomorrow at practice but our preparation really took place at the beginning of our season here,” Wheeling Post 1 Head Coach Jon – Michael Brunner said.

Wheeling’s game on Wednesday start at 6:00 in the J.B. Chambers I-470 complex.