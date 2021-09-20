Wheeling Men’s Soccer Caps off Double-Header with Win over Frostburg State

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – A goal in the 60th minute was enough to lead to their second MEC victory of the season.

Wheeling’s first goal came from sophomore Richard Afolayanka in the 10th minute.

The Bobcats found the net in the 20th minute and the score remained tied until the half.

Hugo Rodriguez kicked in the match winner for his first goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Tyler Sermon faced a lot of heat over the final 10 minutes and made a huge save in the 86th minute.

The Cardinals are back in action on Wednesday when they go on the road to face Ohio’s Notre Dame College.

