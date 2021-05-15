Wheeling Nailers & WesBanco Arena say masks off for vaccinated fans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Nailers and WesBanco Arena announced this afternoon on their Twitter page that fans vaccinated for COVID will no longer need to wear masks at home games.

With the announcements from the CDC & The State of West Virginia, we have new protocols for our home games. pic.twitter.com/eXgh6FKJPl — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) May 15, 2021

This is effective starting tonight, May 15.

Those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask, the team states.

There is no word on if fans need to show verification of vaccination or if they can just go into the arena.

The team and arena cite new CDC and State of West Virginia protocols for masks as reasoning for their protocol updates.