Bordas and Bordas: Nailers Help to Feed Hungry Youth in the Valley

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers are very eager to give back to the community. On Wednesday, three of the team members were present at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling’s Just for Kids day.

“I think it always is really important to have a lot of community involvement and to get to put a bit of a face to a name for ourselves, to the fans that are coming to the games, and just to have a positive impact on the community is really important,” Nailers Defenseman Adam Smith said.

To Smith, there’s no better feeling than the warm reception for the community service by him and his teammates.

“I think the most important thing especially on a day like today is seeing the kids smile and light up and get pretty excited to see a Wheeling Nailer at the local soup kitchen and, obviously, the community supports us. It’s at the rink and coming to our games and cheering us on,” Smith said.

“I’m very appreciate of the Nailers coming tonight because the children love to see all the Nailers come in and they get to go to games sometimes so they get to know these names and having the guys come in and serve makes them feel special and they’re getting to meet real life professional athletes,” Soup Kitchen Executive Director Becky Schilling – Rodocker said.