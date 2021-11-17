Former Wheeling Nailers coach charged with sexual assault

A former Wheeling Nailers head coach has been charged with sexual assault in Rhode Island.

Clark Donatelli, 55, of South Kingstown was indicted by a grand jury in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Donatelli was the Nailers head coach from 2011-2015.

Donatelli pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week in Providence County Superior Court and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. He was also ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim, identified by the attorney general’s office only as a 46-year-old woman.

As alleged in the indictment, the charges against Donatelli occurred in the city of Providence sometime on November 1, 2018.

Jarrod and Erin Skalde had sued the Penguins, alleging Donatelli molested Erin Skalde during an outing with her husband along but unaware of what had happened