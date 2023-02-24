WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fans at Saturday night’s Wheeling Nailers game will get to see a hockey game within a hockey game.

Guns and Hoses is a five-minute game between Wheeling Police and Fire departments that will be played in the first intermission.

It’s first responder night, and first responders get in free.

Wheeling Fire will be debuting some new jerseys that feature number 52 on our arm and that’s our firefighter Matt McGovern we just lost recently to brain cancer. The 52 is in gray to create awareness for brain cancer and to honor our brother. And his whole family will be in attendance so it’s a really special night for the fire department. Bob Heldreth, Captain, Wheeling Fire Department

More than 600 tickets have been given to first responders all over the Ohio Valley. It’s sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

Bob Heldreth says it will be a fast-moving game with a bunch of guys who don’t usually play hockey, and are just playing for bragging rights!