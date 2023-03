WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

WesBanco Arena was packed Wednesday with thousands of kids from area elementary, middle and high schools from all over the Ohio Valley.

The students were treated to a pro hockey game as the Wheeling Nailers took on the Toledo Walleye in their annual education day game.

Unfortunately, the Nailers lost 4 to 1.