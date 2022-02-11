WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Looking for something fun to do and a way to make a difference?

The Wheeling Nailers have teamed up with the Gabriel Project to help mothers and their babies.

***Buy tickets and support the Gabriel Project***

When you buy a ticket for tonight or tomorrow’s game, a portion of the proceed will go to benefit the project.

At WesBanco they will be providing information and collecting donations.

This organization has been helping those in need for generations, providing services to families in Handcock County all the way down to Wood County.

We are working with families that are two years of age and younger providing baby items, cribs, car seats, portable cribs, all kinds of clothing, diapers wipes, hygiene items. But the positive thing with the Nailers is that they’re actually letting us set up a table for donations. , So, when you come to the game tonight and of course come to the game tomorrow night, don’t hesitate to bring a little pack of diapers or some hygiene items or some things so we can keep the babies in the Ohio Valley warm, safe, and comfortable. Faith Hicks, Chapter Coordinator, Northern Programs Gabriel Project

To sweeten the deal, the Stanley Cup is on its way to the Friendly City.

On Saturday the Nailers are hosting the Penguins. Fans will get the chance to see a piece of sports history… the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a pro sports team in the USA.

“It’s a great day for hockey,” so grab a ticket, support the Nailers, and support your community.