Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Trailing the Toledo Walleye 2-0 in the series, the Nailers took to the ice Monday for a morning practice before Game 3 Tuesday night.

“Just want to get touches in (and) get guys feeling right. Some guys needed to be off, some guys needed to be on the ice and we’ve just gone through some video. There’s some adjustments we’ll make but we’ll get a couple guys healthy and I think that’ll be the most important thing,” Nailers Head Coach Derek Army said.

Wheeling was outscored 10-3 in the last 2 games.

“I think we got to get a good job getting it to the net. Obviously, you miss your leading scorer and your leading defenseman in the second game but we definitely need to do a better job getting it in the net and not being shy to get the pucks in the net. You see their strategy, it’s throwing it in from everywhere and it’s paid off.”

To some, the old adage is you never really lose until you lose at home. Maybe some home cooking will treat the Nailers well. Nearly 8,000 fans packed the arena in Toledo for Games 1 and 2.

“We’ll have a home crowd. We’re on our heels and when you’re on you’re on your heels you play as hard as you can so we’ll put up a tough test for sure tomorrow,” Forward Justin Almedia said.

The Nailers actually scored the first goal in Game 2 before surrendering four in just the second period to Toledo. Many of those goals occurred during power plays.

“I thought we had them kind of where we wanted them. We had our opportunities. I think the power plays are pretty deadly and we knew that and we know that we have to be disciplined against them and I think if we can capitalize on our power plays we can even up the series,” Center Matt Alfaro said.

Army does not know the health of Cam Hausinger and Josh Maniscalco for Tuesday’s game at this time.