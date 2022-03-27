Fort Wayne, IN. (WTRF) – The Nailers were down 3-0 but Justin Almeida scored first for Wheeling. He would later have an assist in the game but it would not be the Nailers night.

Fort Wayne continued its scoring parade in the 2nd period. Kellen Jones, who already had 2 assists in the game, scored his first and Fort Wayne’s fourth goal to make it 4-1.

Kellen Jones quickly added another assist to Connor Jones and gave Fort Wayne a 5-2 lead. The Komets went on to win 7-2.

The next game is a road rematch for Wheeling against Fort Wayne on Wednesday.