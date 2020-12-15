Nailers give back this holiday season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers are coming together to spread cheer this holiday season.

But things are looking a bit different this year due to the pandemic. The Nailers plan to do their annual teddy bear toss but instead of having fans throw teddy bears on the ice, the team is collecting bears through a drive-thru.

This Saturday, from 11 a. m. until 2 p.m. fans can drive up on Nailers Way, and donate their teddy bears to the Salvation Army. The Nailers are also raising money virtually due to COVID-19.

Typically, players are out ringing bells this season but this year the team has gotten creative on how they can still raise money for charity.

“Luckily, they’re able to do that virtually this year, so if you go to RedKettleNow.com on the Wheeling Nailers page, there’s team Black, team Gold and team White and they’re players on each team so we’re having a little competition within the team to see who can raise the most money so hopefully fans can contribute and help with that as well,” said DJ Abisalih, radio broadcaster for the Wheeling Nailers.

The Nailers are thankful to have the support of the Salvation Army to help those in need during this difficult time.