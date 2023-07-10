WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a critical time of the year for the American Red Cross as they work to get blood donors to help save lives.

That’s why Monday the Wheeling Nailers and the American Red Cross teamed up for their annual blood drive at the Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel.

It featured the Wheeling Nailer’s mascot Spike and donors that came out.

The decrease in numbers happens this time of year, but the Red Cross encourages anyone who is able to donate to please help out.

The partnership with the Nailers is one that helps the Red Cross meet their goals and keep fans engaged during the offseason.

”This is an important time of the year to be donating blood because we’re facing what could potentially be a critical shortage. We have not been experiencing the types of collection numbers that we should be doing.” Sharon Kesselring –Director of American Red Cross for the Ohio River Valley

”The fact that we’re able to help the Red Cross get their voice be heard, be able to get some blood, helps some people save some lives. It really is something that we take a lot of pride in.” DJ Abisalih – Wheeling Nailers Broadcaster

The blood drive was cut short today because there was a problem with the air-conditioning at the casino, resulting in the temperature becoming too warm to accept donations.

The Red Cross is encouraging anyone who was hoping to donate today to register for other upcoming drives in the Ohio Valley by visiting redcrossblood.org or by downloading the American Red Cross Donor App.