Nailers Step up to Make a Difference in November

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Nailers Forward Tyler Drevitch has created his own page through the website Movember to try to make funds for cancer research and prevention. The site welcomes anyone to start up a page who looks to make a difference in things like mental health and suicide prevention as well as different kinds of cancer. You may have also noticed many Nailers who are growing out their stache this month. Drevitch explained how the program works:

“You don’t need the app to go on and donate. I know the Nailers have put out the exact tab to get to my site and you can go to any Movember site and Movember online and its pretty simple. You just go in and donate to different people’s pages. It’s different teams you can do and what not. I’m not part of a team or anything. I do it as an individual to raise awareness and raise the money,” Drevitch said.

Like for so many, unfortunately, cancer is something that hits close to home for Drevitch.

“I have a few people that I’m pretty close with that have been affected by it. My mother had neck cancer which she’s gotten over. My skating coach back home, Mike Bonacelli, was diagnosed with cancer so he’s battling right now and going through it and I just; you know, have a lot of friends and family that have been around the game a long time – there’s so many guys that whether they’re personally affected by cancer or they know someone. So, I just look to do my part and chip in and try to contribute in some way,” Drevitch said.

He had contributed to the campaign since the early days of his career and will continue to do so moving forward.

“I’ve been doing the mustache since junior hockey back when I was 18 or 19 years old. I’ve been doing the Movember now for, I think, 4 or 5 years. I started doing the Movember account when I was in college and I kind of found out about it so I will 100 percent be continuing to do that no matter where I’m playing,” Drevitch said.

Head Coach Derek Army is always proud to see Drevitch and his guys step up and show support for such a worthy initiative.

“For us as a team, it’s important to support anyone within our group setting whether its, you know, some of the fans or what not; the guys within and for him its a very exciting initiative. I know a lot of guys have the mustaches too and its for a great cause and I think as a team that’s an easy thing for us to rally around,” Army said.

Drevitch’s goal this November was to raise $500. He saw a stellar week in donation this week and now sits at $600 donated. Of course, there’s never enough money you can donate for cancer prevention and research. His Movember page, as he said, can easily be found on his personal and Wheeling Nailers Twitter as well as checking out the website itself.

