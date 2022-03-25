WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was certainly a celebration at WesBanco Arena honoring two men who have meant so much to so many in the Ohio Valley.

A surprise party, with plenty of food and refreshments, was held Friday evening for Denny Magruder and David Flatley to celebrate 30 years of service.

Magruder, who is the Executive Director at WesBanco Arena, and David Flatley, also known as the voice of the Wheeling Nailers, were both recognized on the ice before the start of the Nailers game.

Each man was given a personalized jersey.

My God, 30 years for Dave Flatley and myself tonight. It’s been a great 30 years. There are so many folks in this room that are a part of that. It’s just so exciting. Denny Magruder, WesBanco Arena Executive Director

Both Magruder and Flatley are the only two people who have been a part of the Wheeling hockey organization for all thirty years.