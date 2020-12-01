Wesbanco Arena welcomes Nailers fans back but with safety precautions

Wheeling Nailers fans are heading back to the Wesbanco Arena this season as their favorite hockey team battles it out on ice. But it won’t be the same experience.

The Wesbanco Arena has been left virtually empty for months due to the virus but not for long. Fans are welcomed back this hockey season, but with new safety precautions.

Wesbanco Arena executive director Denny Magruder says you’ll have sneeze guards throughout the facility, especially at all of the concession stands, coffee shops, and anywhere there are transactions. All restrooms will have a contact-less entrance. Some seats will have social distanced seat coverings.Even the staff will have PPE and special devices to help disinfect. Magruder says the locker rooms and rest rooms will be cleaned more often as well.

All of these changes, city official Robert Herron says, are costing both the city and the nailers $150,000.

“I can assure the fans out there that we will be prepared to offer a very safe and sanitary environment. I want them to feel comfortable when they come back here. I want them to know that we miss them.” denny Magruder, executive director of the GWSEA

“The goal here is to have fans in the Arena. We know it’s going to be reduced capacity, but it is, for a change since March, going to bring people downtown for an event.” robert Herron, Wheeling city manager

This season you could only get your tickets online or through your phone. Magruder says it’s a contact-less way of doing it.

The first hockey game of the season is December 12th.