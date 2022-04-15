WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With their blades sharpened, their hockey sticks taped and their helmets on, the Wheeling Nailers hockey team is geared up for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

On Wednesday, the team clinched their playoff spot after winning against Kalamazoo.

The team hasn’t gone to the playoffs in six seasons.

The last time was during the 2015-16 season when they lost in the final round of game six to the Allen Americans.

It was fan appreciation night on Friday night as the Nailers played the Fort Wayne Comets.

At 30 years strong, the Nailers organization is the oldest and the longest franchise in the ECHL.

My family has been coming here for years. They’ve been supporting the Nailers for a very, very long time, so it’s so exciting they’re going to the playoffs here and they start next week. Houman Farshchi, Nailers Fan

I think it’s a great thing that they’re finally back in the playoffs and hopefully can make a long run and it’s good for the city. Beautiful weather is coming in here soon, so hopefully people want to come out and support the team. Matthew Sullivan, Nailers Fan

The playoffs begin late next week.

Home games are scheduled for April 27, 29 and the 30 at WesBanco Arena.