Wheeling Nailers granted permission to allow more fans in stands

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers have been granted permission to add more fans into the stands for their home games.
The Nailers will be able to welcome 250 additional fans in WesBanco Arena.
The Nailers say tickets must be purchased either online or over the phone (no in-person sales), and various seating locations are available.
You can purchase tickets here.
- Martins Ferry Police arrest 3 people on drug/weapon charges
- Driver’s license expiration dates extended through March 31, 2021 in WV
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
- WVU unveils 2021 swimming and diving schedule
- Washington PA restaurant to defy Governor Wolf’s orders and open up Friday