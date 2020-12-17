https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Wheeling Nailers granted permission to allow more fans in stands

Wheeling Nailers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Nailers have been granted permission to add more fans into the stands for their home games.

The Nailers will be able to welcome 250 additional fans in WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers say tickets must be purchased either online or over the phone (no in-person sales), and various seating locations are available.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter