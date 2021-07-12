Wheeling Nailers help Red Cross score donation goal

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The American Red Cross is still facing a severe blood shortage and the critical need for blood is happening nationwide.

Red Cross officials say it’s so bad that some hospitals are now forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the supply stabilizes.

Monday, however, one area sports team stepped up in a major way to help save lives.

The Wheeling Nailers hosted their annual blood drive at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Organizers say the event couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive came at a very special time, to be able to get the word out, build the awareness of the need and make sure there are enough donors today and to continuing them throughout the summertime.” Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Ohio River Valley.

“We want to donors for coming out and supporting the Red Cross and supporting the Nailers drive and supporting the patients in need. “ Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager, American Red Cross, Ohio River Valley.

The goal for the day was to have 61 donors.