WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the holiday season in a fast break, members of the Wheeling Nailers are hoping to “Light the Lamp” and help the Salvation Army raise some money to help those less fortunate this holiday season.

Several Nailers players and coaches rang bells today at the Mount DeChantal Kroger.

Bell ringers will be at several locations across the area this holiday season if you’d like to donate.