The Wheeling Nailers will team up with the American Red Cross for their annual blood drive.

It will be held Monday from 10:30 AM until 4 PM at the Wheeling Island Hotel- Casino- Racetrack.

It’s one of two blood drives held by the Nailers each year.

There will be Nailer rally towels, hats, and other items on hand for anyone who donates, as well as a possible appearance by Spike.

Red Cross officials say this particular blood drive couldn’t happen at a more critical time.

They say there has been a twelve percent reduction in donations for the month of June.

Placing local blood supplies in a vulnerable state.

“This is not the time to forget to give blood. There are increases in accidents including personal accidents and auto accidents that put people in the hospital that might need blood. So we need to be sure that we have the blood there because as fun as everything is right now, it’s no fun to hear that there is not enough blood for your loved one at the time they need it,” said Sharon Kesselring, Exec. Dir. American Red Cross.

Anyone interested in donating can sign up through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

You can also call 1-800 Red Cross or through their website… Red-Cross-Blood-dot org.

Also anyone who donates blood, through the RedCross, in the month of July is automatically enrolled in a nationwde drawing for a ” Shark Week” package.

They will be eligible for prizes such as a beach bike, a kayak, or paddle board.