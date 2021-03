Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to Espn’s Adam Schefter, Wheeling native, CJ Goodwin, will be back in Dallas as he will sign a 2 year deal with the Cowboys.

Per Goodwin’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the two year deal is worth $3.5 million that includes $2 million guaranteed.

Goodwin graduated from The Linsly School and played college ball at Bethany, Fairmont State University, and California University of Pennsylvania.