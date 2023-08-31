WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Coming off of their best season in the programs short history at 7-4, Wheeling University opened the season the same way they did a year ago with a win over Seton Hill.

The Cardinals trailed 10-7 at the half , but took a 14-10 lead late in the third quarter and never looked back on their way to a 34-24 win over the Griffins.

Quarterback Javon Davis had a pair of touchdown passes and running back Eli Young added a pair of scores on the ground.

Wheeling will host Frostburg State next Saturday in a Mountain East Conference match up.