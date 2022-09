WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park will play for the OVAC soccer 5A boys championship following their 3-1 win over Morgantown Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half the Patriots received second half goals from Tresz McLeod, Manny Jaunez and Sam Rockey.

The Patriots will face University after the Hawks defeated Steubenville in a game that was decided on penalty kicks after finishing in a 1-1 tie.

Park and U-High will play Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium