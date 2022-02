WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park advanced to the OVAC 5A final with a 77-29 win over John Marshall Monday night.

The Patriots outscored the Monarchs 18-0 in the first quarter, earning their third win of the season over JM.

Park will face Morgantown in the championship game, this will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams with each team owning a victory.