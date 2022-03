WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park advanced to the AAAA region one section one final with a 53-34 win over John Marshall.

Brett Phillips led the Patriots with 23 points and Aiden Davis added 16. Roman Gray paced John Marshall with 10.

The Patriots will travel to Morgantown to face the Mohigans Friday in the sectional final. Morgantown defeated Brooke 80-42.