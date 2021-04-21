Wheeling Park Advances To The State Tournament

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park was determined to get back to the state tournament in Charleston and they proved that Wednesday night with a dominating win over University.

The Patriots led from the start and never looked back in winning 58-37 over the Hawks.

Lindsey Garrsion led the way with 19 points including five-three pointers. Bella Abernathy added 13 in the win.

Park is the No.5 seed and will face No.4 seeded Morgantown in the AAAA quarterfinals next Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center. The game will be a rematch of the sectional championship won by the Mohigans. This will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams Park is 1-2 in the previous three match ups.