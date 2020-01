WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) – For the second time this season, Wheeling Park completely controlled their match up with Brooke, winning 102-48.

In their last meeting earlier in January the Patriots won 91-41 at Brooke.

Alex Vargo led the way with 30 points for Park. Travis Zimmerman added 18 and Xavier Morris had 17.

Alex Lilly led the Bruins with 16 points.

Wheeling Park improves to 10-2 on the season they will face No.2 ranked Morgantown this Friday in Morgantown.