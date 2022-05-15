Los Angeles, CA. (WTRF) – Lefthander Michael Grove got the start for the LA Dodgers in Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. Grove’s very first inning was a perfect 1, 2, 3, job where he also recorded his first strikeout. He pitched 3 and 2/3 innings notching 3 strikeouts and surrendering 4 runs but none that were earned. He also retired All-Star Nick Castellanos. Grove came away with a no decision and the Dodgers beat the Phillies at the very end of the game thanks to a walk-off hit by Gavin Lux.