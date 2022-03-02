BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park advanced to next weeks girls state basketball tournament with a 79-36 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the AAAA region one co-final.

Alexis Bordas led Park with 26 points while Lala Woods added 18, Sophie Abraham14 and Natalie Daugherty 13.

Park is the three seed in next weeks tournament and will face Jefferson next Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston.

The Patriots faced Jefferson in the regular season and won 75-30.

In Class A the Cameron Dragons defeated Tyler Consolidated 65-33. Ashlynn Van Tassell led the Dragons with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Kenzie Clutter had 16 points and Maci Neely added 11.

The Dragons are the number two seed in the state tournament and they will face River View, Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Charleston.