HUNTINGTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Cameron are bringing wrestling state team titles back to the northern panhandle. For Park this is their first team title since 2006 and for the Dragons their first since 1994.

The Patriots won the AAA team title with 217.5 points to University’s 176. The Patriots also had four wrestlers win individual state championship. Nate Shelek (132), Bradyn Lucas (138), Gabe Carman (160) and Erick Brothers (220). Shelek is a two-time state champion and Brothers a junior is a three-time state title winner.

Park had two state runner-ups Noah White (106) and Jack Lowe (126). John Marshall’s Carl Cochran was the runner-up at 138.

In class A Cameron won the team title by a large margin over Greenbrier West 116.5 to 62.

The Dragons Ian Bush won the A/AA championship at 182 for the second straight year.

Oak Glen’s Logan Davis was the runner-up at 106 and Cameron’s Adam Angel at 170.