Wheeling Park Athletes Begin Phase One Of A Return To Athletics

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Conditioning workouts began Wednesday at Wheeling Island Stadium for Wheeling Park High School athletes.

It’s part of the school’s re-opening of summer practices for the next school year. The first phase will last until June 19th and involves activities that are limited to conditioning, strength training and agility.

Athletes are only allowed to participate in one sport’s hour of conditioning for three days per week.

Teams are also be divided into pods of 10 student athletes.

Athletic Director Dwaine Rodgers said, ” We need to do what were asked to do in phase one to get to phase two, and we need to do what’s asked to do in phase two to get to phase three. And we need to do that correctly so we can hopefully get into the fall sports season.”

The workouts have been developed by Wheeling Park teacher and coach Chris Dunaway a former strength and conditioning coach for the Dodgers, Pirates, Orioles and the WVU baseball team.