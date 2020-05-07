Wheeling Park Athletes Sign To Continue Careers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several Wheeling Park athletes signed Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers at collegiate level.

Alex Vargo signed with Youngstown State. A four letterman on the boys basketball team he earned first team all-state this season with 27.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Alex scored 1,634 points in his career, that’s the second most in school history. He also owns the school record for points in a game with 53.

Shanley Woods signed with Wheeling University. As a senior she averaged 18.9 points and 2.5 assists per game. Shanley is the schools all-time leader boys or girls in three-point field goals with 223. She earned first team all-state this year and finishes her career with 1,105 points that’s ninth best all-time.

Devanand Kuttan will continue his swimming career at West Virginia Wesleyan. Devanand is the school record holder in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. He was a four-time state finalist and a two-time member of the region one all-tournament team.