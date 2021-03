MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park owns more wins against John Marshall than any other team in school history with more than 90. The Patriots added to that mark Friday night at the Moundsville Field House with a 56-43 victory over the Monarchs.

Avery Lee led the Patriots with 21 points while Beau Heller added 10. Derek Derrow led John Marshall with 11.

JM has not beaten the Patriots since the 2008 sectional.