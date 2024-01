WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park won a hard fought battle with Steubenville Wednesday night at the Palace on the Hill.

The Patriots downed Big Red 67-60. Aiden Davis led the Patriots with 33 points, Mykel Davis added 13 and Amare Johnson had 12.

Tre Wiggins led the way for Steubenville with 22 points.