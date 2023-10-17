WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys and girls advanced to the West Virginia AAA region 1 section 1 final with wins Tuesday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.

In the opener the Patriot boys downed the Bruins 5-1. The Park goals were scored by Tresz McLeod, Matteo Gattesco (2), Wilson Hanna and Spencer Zoladz.

The Park boys will meet Morgantown Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Morgantown.

The Park girls closed the night also with a 5-1 win over the Bruins. The Lady Patriots will also face Morgantown Thursday in Morgantown.