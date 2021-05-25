Wheeling Park Boys and Girls Tennis are ready for tournament play

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Boys Tennis Team posted a record of 8-6. Head Coach Tim Ickes shared his response to the team’s seeding unveiled on Sunday.

“After hearing the regional playoff seeding, it’s one of those where, you know, Morgantown and University are going to be two of the top seeds. So, you kind of just have to hope for the good draw and that’s why you play so many teams to get the overall record up and so you get the 3 or 4 seed and then you can draw some of the other teams and have a good chance at making the second and third rounds,” Wheeling Park Boys’ Tennis Coach Tim Ickes said.

The boy’s tennis team lone senior says there’s a great foundation of underclassmen for years to come.

“The team has an excellent future ahead of itself. I know that even our alternates; the kids that aren’t playing singles but are playing doubles are excellent for their age and their abilities are going to continue to grow and grow and be better and better as they get older,” Wheeling Park Senior Ryan Quickel said.

The regionals take place in Morgantown and Quickel’s first-round singles matchup is against he Mohigans. Senior Rhiannon Christmas on the girls side will open up doubles play versus Buckhannon – Upshur.

“It’s going to be some big competition. I’m very excited for it. Since I had my year cut off last year; my Freshman and sophomore year I hadn’t really had the chance to go to states but me and my doubles partner have a pretty good chance to getting to states this year and I think our biggest competition is Morgantown,” Christmas said.

It’s just Chalmer Moffett’s first year in charge of the girls squad and he’s particularly impressed with the girls’ doubles teams.

“Our doubles teams and I think our actually strongest part of the team – how they work together, how they’ve been paired together all year, they have really good chemistry and really work well together and that shows in our seeding too where are one doubles team was the 2 seed out of 7, our 2 doubles teams were the 2 seed out of 7 and are 3 doubles team was actually the 1 seed out of 7 going into regionals,” Moffett said.