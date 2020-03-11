High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park Boys Return To Charleston

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – For the first time since 2012 the Wheeling Park boys basketball team will play in the State Tournament in Charleston, following their Regional Co-Final win over Morgantown 57-54.

The Patriots led by as many as 15 but needed a jump shot from Alex Vargo with :35 seconds remaining and a late steal from DJ Saunders to seal the win.

Park came out with a lot of energy and led 16-9 after the first quarter. They took a 30-21 lead into the locker room. They still led by nine after the third quarter, 44-35.

In the fourth Morgantown would battle back and take the lead 54-53, with 1:04 remaining on a rebound put back from Troy Battle.

The Patriots are the No.6 seed and will face No.3 George Washington in the state quarterfinals next Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in Charleston. This is Park’s 22 all-time appearance in the State Tournament.

Alex Vargo led the Patriots with 27 points while Travis Zimmerman added 19. Alex Rudy led Morgantown with 13 points.

