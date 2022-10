WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park boys soccer team is headed to the regional after defeating the defending state champs Morgantown 3-2 in the sectional championship.

Tresz McLeod recorded a hat trick to lead the Patriots to the victory.

Park will host University next Tuesday in the AAA Region One Championship at 5 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium for a spot in the state final four.