WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on the University Hawks on Saturday.

The Hawks defense was aggressive right off the bat, blocking several shots.

The cold and rainy weather flooded the field and clearly made it default to compete.

Players fought through the conditions.

Hats off to the athletes playing in these brutal weather conditions. We’ve basically got a river on the sidelines here at Wheeling Island Stadium. 😂🌧☔️@WTRF7News @OhioCounty1 pic.twitter.com/1OUi2UnPLq — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 1, 2022

Wheeling Park’s Wilson Hanna scores the first goal of the day.

The Patriots secure another goal performed by Brody Wall in the second half.

Soon after, #9 Tresz McLeod puts one in the net.

WHEELING PARK GOAL ⚽️

3-0 Park takes is all.@WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 1, 2022

They go on to win 3-0 and claim the OVAC 5A title.