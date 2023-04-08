WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Hundreds of athletes are here at Wheeling Park for the 46th annual Dick Dei Track Classic.

Alongside the jampacked event, it was announced that the late Coach Dei will be inducted into the West Virginia High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Coach Dick Dei is being inducted into the West Virginia HS Coaches Hall of Fame. 🏆🏃🏽

Coach Dei’s family was honored at the annual track and field classic. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/XiudHf3Q21 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 8, 2023

Twenty-one teams across three states competed in Saturday’s meet.

Coach Dick Dei is known for leading the OVAC’s most dominate boys’ track program at Park.

His son Sean and the rest of the Dei family help keep his legacy alive by putting on this event every year.

For the girls Canon McMillan won over all with a total team score of 152.

Park’s Adriana Fazzini came out on top in discus throw.

Kenzie Beckett from Shadyside ran a 2:31:27 in the girls 800m and also snagged the gold for the 1600 m.

Shadyside’s Ean Weatherson took home 1st place in the boys pole vault.

Jumping at a height of six feet, Mykel Davis got the win for the Patriots in the boys high jump.

For the 4×800 meter relay, coming in first with a time of 8:30.10… is Wheeling Park’s Ben Ashmore, Jonah Nizami, Eli Miller, and Seth Franke.

In the 4×400 meter the Patriots won silver.

Wheeling Park won the meet with an overall score of 83.5

