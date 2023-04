WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park baseball team broke in their beautiful new field with a 5A OVAC semifinal match up against the Brooke Bruins on Friday.

The facility is called Patriot Field and it’s a full turf baseball field.

Check out Wheeling Park’s new baseball field. ⚾️

Ain’t she a beauty? The Patriots play their home opener against the Brooke Bruins. @WTRF7News @Baseball_WPHS pic.twitter.com/9lLpPMxlYa — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 21, 2023

The Patriots beat the Bruins 5-2 and will play University in the championship game.