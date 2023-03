CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots showed why they are the No.1 seed in the AAAA state tournament Tuesday with an 82-36 win over Washington.

Park led 46-16 at the half and were never really challenged. Alexis Bordas led the way with a game-high 34 points, five rebounds, and eight steals, Lala Woods dropped in 22 points in the win.

Next up the Patriots will face Spring Mills Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the semifinals.